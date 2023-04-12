Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.40 and last traded at $138.94. 9,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.46.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45.
About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
