Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,809 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PDBC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 1,160,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,063. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.