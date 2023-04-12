Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.19. 18,831,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,616,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.