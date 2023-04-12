Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,060. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.