Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) is Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,409. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

