Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHW opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

