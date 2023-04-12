iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $54.86. 18,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN accounts for about 1.8% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savior LLC owned 1.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.