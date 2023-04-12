IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

IRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Down 0.2 %

IRMD stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at $22,158,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,247 shares of company stock worth $3,226,087. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.