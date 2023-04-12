Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99,299 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 1,050,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,329. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

