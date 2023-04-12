Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,804 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 6.77% of Katapult worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 34.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Trading Up 0.7 %

Katapult stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

