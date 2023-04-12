Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $17.27 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up approximately 1.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.19% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 490,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,059. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

