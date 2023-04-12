Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $562,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 888,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.