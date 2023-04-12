Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,742 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avantor were worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 1,533,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

