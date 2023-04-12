Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 12,096 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. TTM Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,454. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

