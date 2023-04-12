Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 41,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

