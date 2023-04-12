Ironwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 1,539,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,056. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

