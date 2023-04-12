Ironwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHR. B. Riley reduced their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

BHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 210,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.35. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

