Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises about 2.7% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $222.31. 59,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,564. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

