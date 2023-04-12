Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LSB Industries worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,900. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $767.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

