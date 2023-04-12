Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

