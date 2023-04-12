Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SunOpta worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 449,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,908. The company has a market capitalization of $981.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

