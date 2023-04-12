Ironwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,932 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 57,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

