iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 134,070 shares.The stock last traded at $47.84 and had previously closed at $47.89.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 291,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,402,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

