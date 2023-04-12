iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

