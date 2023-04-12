iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 53,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.