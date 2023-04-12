iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,734 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

