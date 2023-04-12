iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.34. 389,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,317. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

