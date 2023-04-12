iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.33

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 24379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

