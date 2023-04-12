iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 211,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 132,226 shares.The stock last traded at $51.92 and had previously closed at $51.69.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

