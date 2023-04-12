iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,960,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,148,904 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.16.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
