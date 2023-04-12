iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,960,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,148,904 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.16.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

