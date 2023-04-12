iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 5,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

