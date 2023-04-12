iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Increased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 134,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

