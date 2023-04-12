iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.82

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 2272689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

