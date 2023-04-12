iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.73

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.73 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1295820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

