iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.34

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 105757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

