iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 738,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,464. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

