iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.02

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.02 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 311893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.