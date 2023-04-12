Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

PBF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,278. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.