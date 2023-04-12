Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 2,490,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,104. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $59.13.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

