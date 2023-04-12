Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crocs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after buying an additional 91,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 300,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

