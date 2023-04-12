Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.