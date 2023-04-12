Islay Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.54. 225,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $339.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

