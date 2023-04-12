Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 265,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,751. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.06.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

