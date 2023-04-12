Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PHB remained flat at $17.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

