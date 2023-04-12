ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $9.27 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

