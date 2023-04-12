IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,124 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 513% compared to the typical volume of 3,446 put options.

Insider Activity

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

