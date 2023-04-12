Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,369. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.