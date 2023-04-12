JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.27. 2,640,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,464,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,015,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Down 4.3 %

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.