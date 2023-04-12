Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMGZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.