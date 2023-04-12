Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to Underperform

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 40 ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.33 ($0.72).

TLW traded down GBX 1.84 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.52 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,826. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 25.94 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.15 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,016.00, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

